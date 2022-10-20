Meet your new best friend, Clifton – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Clifton is a 15-year-old male American Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Clifton;

Clifton creates a special place in the hearts of those he meets. He is a sweet boy who enjoys being held and wants to be the center of your world. Clifton will never be far from you, he enjoys spending his days strolling along side his best friends. He is a 15 year old neutered male with a cleft lip and a cauliflower ear but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life. In his foster home he had gotten along well with other cats and calm dogs. If you’re interested in meeting with Clifton visit him at the Potter League today!

If you’d like to meet Clifton, visit PotterLeague.org.

