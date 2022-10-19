Voters age 50 and up accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters in the September 13 primary election, according to an AARP Rhode Island analysis of voter records from the Office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State.

In this year’s primary, 72% of voters statewide were 50 years old or older. This held true in the analysis of the Congressional District 2 voters, where 72% of CD2 primary voters also were 50 or older. Municipal percentages ranged from 59% (Providence) to 87% (Narragansett).

50+ 2022 Primary Voters by Town Voted in Primary % of Total Voters Voters 50+ 50+ % of TownPrimary Voters Voters <50 <50 % of TownPrimary Voters BARRINGTON 3,155 2% 2,170 69% 985 31% BRISTOL 2,589 2% 2,056 79% 533 21% BURRILLVILLE 1,452 1% 1,107 76% 345 24% CENTRAL FALLS 961 1% 670 70% 291 30% CHARLESTOWN 1,117 1% 955 85% 162 15% COVENTRY 3,920 3% 2,980 76% 940 24% CRANSTON 10,438 8% 7,250 69% 3,188 31% CUMBERLAND 5,034 4% 3,857 77% 1,177 23% EAST GREENWICH 2,371 2% 1,625 69% 746 31% EAST PROVIDENCE 7,897 6% 5,646 71% 2,251 29% EXETER 838 1% 625 75% 213 25% FOSTER 576 0% 451 78% 125 22% GLOCESTER 1,222 1% 927 76% 295 24% HOPKINTON 935 1% 725 78% 210 22% JAMESTOWN 1,323 1% 1,145 87% 178 13% JOHNSTON 4,457 3% 3,300 74% 1,157 26% LINCOLN 2,812 2% 2,076 74% 736 26% LITTLE COMPTON 643 0% 538 84% 105 16% MIDDLETOWN 1,566 1% 1,281 82% 285 18% NARRAGANSETT 2,605 2% 2,270 87% 335 13% NEW SHOREHAM 186 0% 157 84% 29 16% NEWPORT 2,252 2% 1,845 82% 407 18% NORTH KINGSTOWN 4,801 4% 3,676 77% 1,125 23% NORTH PROVIDENCE 5,522 4% 4,073 74% 1,449 26% NORTH SMITHFIELD 1,584 1% 1,201 76% 383 24% PAWTUCKET 6,604 5% 4,524 69% 2,080 31% PORTSMOUTH 2,734 2% 2,185 80% 549 20% PROVIDENCE 22,203 16% 13,122 59% 9,081 41% RICHMOND 1,050 1% 769 73% 281 27% SCITUATE 1,201 1% 902 75% 299 25% SMITHFIELD 2,849 2% 2,111 74% 738 26% SOUTH KINGSTOWN 4,789 3% 3,838 80% 951 20% TIVERTON 1,728 1% 1,434 83% 294 17% WARREN 1,302 1% 1,028 79% 274 21% WARWICK 13,255 10% 9,772 74% 3,483 26% WEST GREENWICH 810 1% 636 79% 174 21% WEST WARWICK 2,821 2% 2,034 72% 787 28% WESTERLY 2,590 2% 2,110 81% 480 19% WOONSOCKET 2,657 2% 2,074 78% 583 22% TOTALS 136,849 99,145 37,704

This year’s 50+ numbers increased over the last midterm election in 2018, when Rhode Islanders age 50 and over accounted for 67% of those who voted.



“Voters 50+ consistently show up at the polls in much greater numbers than their younger counterparts – and then some,” said AARP Rhode Island Sate Director Catherine Taylor. “This extremely powerful voting bloc has made it clear that key issues such as protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, improving nursing home safety, achieving retirement security and providing means for people to live in their own homes with independence and dignity as long as possible are powerful motivators when they vote. It is undeniable that Rhode Island candidates who want to win must pay attention to issues that matter to 50+ voters.



“The 50+ are our most powerful voters – and they will be the deciders in the 2022 elections,” Taylor added.

AARP Rhode Island’s “Voters 50+: Our Voices Decide” campaign has engaged tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders seeking information on how, when and where to vote at www.aarp.org/RIVotes. Here they also can view videos of candidates answering questions that reflect older voters’ top concerns as determined by AARP’s most recent statewide Vital Voices Survey.



AARP is fighting for voters 50+ to make their voices heard on the issues that matter – especially with rising prices, people struggling to pay for groceries and gas, dealing with the pandemic, and retirement savings in crisis, including:

Fighting to protect and strengthen the Social Security benefits Americans have paid into and earned through years of hard work;

Urging Congress to protect and improve Medicare benefits.

Fighting for family caregivers who risk their careers and financial futures to care for parents, spouses, and other loved ones;

Fighting for older Americans who want to live independently at home and not be forced into subpar nursing homes;

Fighting for Americans to access the health care they need, especially those struggling financially;

Fighting to make sure every worker has a chance to save the money they need to take control of their future;