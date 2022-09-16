The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in October. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

Tech Help

There is no such thing as a stupid question when it comes to tech help! We can help with mobile devices, computers, and more. If you’ve never used a computer before, we can help you with that too. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or visit our website to make an appointment. Can’t make it during the week? Drop-in on Saturday, October 1st or 29th, for quick troubleshooting. Drop-in is first-come, first-served.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and a chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. Please bring water and wear good walking shoes. Register at tivertonlibrary.org to receive reminders and updates. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

Tuesday, October 4th, 6:30-7:30pm

Downloading Free Magazines with Flipster

Learn how to check out popular magazines like People, This Old House, and Architectural Digest for FREE on your computer or mobile device. Please bring your device and library card. You may also consider having your device password on hand for downloading the Flipster app. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, October 5th, 6:00-8:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Tuesday, October 11th, 6:30-7:30pm

Learn a New Language with MANGO

Learn a new language with MANGO. This program is fun and easy to use. It includes over 70 languages as well as courses for non-English speakers. Please bring your device and library card. You may also consider having your device password on hand for downloading the MANGO app. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.

Wednesdays, October 12th, 19th, 26th, and November 2nd, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Workshop

In four weekly in-person poetry workshops, beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to: increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power with various poetic techniques, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Following the four-week session, the Tiverton Library and Crosswinds Poetry Journal will host a poetry reading event on November 9th where participants will have the chance to perform their finished poems. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.

Friday, October 14th, 10:30am, OR Wednesday, October 19th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive by Steve Earle. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Monday, October 17th, 2:00pm, Bajah’s Cat Cafe, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading The Year of the Buttered Cat by Susan Haas with Lexi Haas. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Tuesday, October 18th, 10:15am, Tiverton Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Senior Center Book Group will meet at the Senior Center to discuss To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Tuesday, October 18th, 6:30-7:30pm

Your Digital Legacy

Have you considered what will happen to your online accounts (email, social media, financial institution access etc.) after your death? Do you have a plan of action for someone in the family to access your accounts? Learn about products you can utilize to set up your accounts and be prepared. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, October 19th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, October 20th, 1:00pm

Union Public Library Book Club

The Union Public Library Book Group will meet in the Tiverton Public Library Community Room on October 20th at 1:00pm to discuss The Girl from the Channel Islands by Jenny Lecoat. Copies of the book are available at both libraries. All are welcome!

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 6:30-7:30pm

Google Drive

Learn about Google Drive, a cloud service. Learn what it is, how to find it, and how you can use it to backup your photos or files. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, October 26th, 5:30-8:10pm

Movie Night: Elvis

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will be screening Elvis (2022; PG-13; 2h 39m). Depicts the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Friday, October 28th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Coloring

Ease into your weekend with an afternoon spent coloring and listening to relaxing music! We will have coloring books, mandalas, crayons, and colored pencils. You may also bring your own supplies if you wish. Space is limited; register at tivertonlibrary.org.