By Tiverton Four Corners Merchants Association

Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 2nd, 4 – 7 pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list. The Holiday Bright Night is generously sponsored by THE BAY MAGAZINE.

Luminaries will light the way with an array of shops to visit as well as a special holiday feature presented by the Four Corners Arts Center. The 9th Annual re-Tree, an outdoor showcase of home-made trees of recycled material created by community members, will be a fun and joyful event sponsored by The Tiverton Farmers Market. Be sure to vote for your favorite tree before December 16 and join us for the closing event with awards that night.

Groundswell Café & Bakery will be aglow and serving delicious house-made treats and fabulous coffee. Groundswell Garden & Home shop is stocked with amazing gifts, plants, bulbs and more; Groundswell Table & Provisions is a feast for the eyes. Tiffany Peay Jewelry will be sparkling in every way with games, prizes and special offers on Tiffany’s beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry. Carmen & Ginger Vintage Goods will have fabulous holiday decor to take you down memory lane. This cute shop features dog and cat inspired items new and old as well as costume jewelry to impress. Four Corners GALLERY features fourteen local artists and their paintings, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry sure to impress.

Stop by The Cheese Wheel Village Market and be sure to make your holiday selections, visit with Santa and enjoy 10% off all purchases from 4-7pm, free refreshments and samples including a large charcuterie board, warm cookies, hot chocolate, apple cider. Join The Cottage with neighbor Salt for special event pricing and holiday cheer while browsing their fabulous collections. The Four Corners Grille will offer 20% off its fabulous clam chowder for take-out.

Be sure to visit Courtyards, a Tiverton Four Corners mainstay for 40 years, for their famous cookies and a fabulous array of handmade and beautiful gifts, cards and more.

For more information & a calendar of events please visit @tivertonfourcorners on Instagram.