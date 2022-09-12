By Norman Bird Sanctuary

Harvest Fair is back at the Norman Bird Sanctuary! Returning on October 1 and 2, the award-winning festival is now offering tickets available for pre-sale at a discounted price through September 20.

A favorite seasonal event on Aquidneck Island, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair attracts visitors from throughout New England for a weekend of fun complete with competitive field games, children’s crafts, a wide selection of hand-made crafts, and delicious local food vendors.

“We are excited to welcome the community to the Norman Bird Sanctuary for the 48th annual Harvest Fair,” said Kaity Ryan, Executive Director of the Norman Bird Sanctuary. “It will be a fun-filled weekend and we are grateful to the sponsors, local craft and food vendors, community partners, and volunteers that are joining us this year to help make the Harvest Fair one to remember.”

In addition to Ragged Island Brewing Company, the Harvest Fair will feature a wide variety of new and returning food vendors including: The Bite, Sprout & Lentil, Little Fish Taco & Ceviche, Newport Chowder Company, Sweet B’s Donuts, and so much more! Visit www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org/harvest-fair for a full list of food vendors. Family-friendly entertainers will include Christopher Carbone, Bill Harley, and more, while the music tent will feature a variety of live music curated by Newport Live.

Pre-sale tickets to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair are available for a discounted price before September 20. Learn more and buy your tickets at www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org/harvest-fair.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary

For over 72 years the Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center. The Norman Bird Sanctuary’s seven miles of hiking trails and 300 acres of scenic landscape are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more, join as a member, or register for programs, visit www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org. Memberships start at just $40.