The Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island that was established in September 2019, is welcoming new singers to join us this fall. The Aquidneck Singers is conducted by Elizabeth Woodhouse, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Choral Collective of Newport County, which also includes the Newport County Youth Chorus (www.newportsings.org). There is no audition required to participate.

The fall session of the Aquidneck Singers will begin on Tuesday, September 13. The chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Common Fence Point Community Hall located at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth. The fee to join is $75 per semester, $20 for high school and college students. Scholarships are available. Register at www.newportsings.org/join.

Singers do not need to audition nor have previous choral experience to join the Aquidneck Singers. The Aquidneck Singers learns and performs a variety of music including music from other cultures and in other languages, in diverse styles and from different time periods. Rehearsals are fun and engaging and social gatherings are scheduled throughout the year. Singers will have the opportunity to explore and develop their unique voice as well as learn skills to become more confident musicians. No matter what your previous musical experience and background, the Aquidneck Singers will allow you to grow and have fun doing it!

In-person classes are available to those who are fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination must be presented prior to the first rehearsal. Learn more about the safety measures being taken at https://www.newportsings.org/covid.

All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, reach out to aquidnecksingers@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org.