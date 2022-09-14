Beer lovers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! (OK, there are actually numerous times during the year that are equally thrilling.) Oktoberfest celebrations are happening everywhere and many local breweries are introducing new “Fest” style brews this season. We’ve done the research, and now present to you, “Six Picks Oktoberfest” Edition. Enjoy and be safe!

September 18: Newport Oktoberfest is happening Saturday, September 18 at Fort Adams State Park. Sponsored by Ragged Island Brewing and the Fort Adams Trust, the first annual event will feature authentic German beer, food, and live music. Participating breweries include Ragged Island, Taproot Brewery, Rejects Beer Co. and more. The fun begins at 2PM. Tickets and further details here.

September 24: Newport Craft Brewing in Middletown has an Oktoberfest celebration planned for Saturday, September 24 beginning at Noon. In addition to award-winning German-inspired beers and food by Wally’s, the afternoon features some traditional events including a Wurst Race, a Stein Holding Contest, and a Best Traditional Dressed Contest. Click here for complete details.

September 24: The exceptionally dog-friendly Six Pack Brewing in Bristol is holding a “Barktoberfest” all day Saturday September 24 to celebrate the release of their Oktoberfest Festbier and the pups that inspired the breweries name. They’ll have tasty pretzels from G.G.’s Pretzels, German music, games, and tons of fun! Well behaved dogs are always welcome. Complete details here.

Oct. 1-2: Reject’s Beer in Middletown is holding a dog and family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration the weekend of October 1-2. There will be live music, food and seasonal brews including their seasonal FESTBIER!, which is described as a “crisp lager, malt heavy with hints of caramel, fresh bread and mild earthly restrained hop bitterness. Complete details here.

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: The state’s leading micro-brewery, Narragansett Brewing in Providence is running four sessions of Oktoberfest with price packages ranging from $25-$60. The Providence brewery features Fest Marzen on tap and in cans throughout the Fall season. The celebration this year includes music from TubaFrau and Bavarian Bros, Stein-Hoisting Contests and a variety of fest brews. Tickets and further details here.

Sept. 30 – Oct. 30: Why limit things to one weekend? Shaidzon Brewery in West Kingston has an authentic month-long celebration “Lagerfest Lagers,” featuring their Pilsner, Helles, Dark Czech Lager, and Schwarzbier throughout the month of October. Of course, they have live music, food trucks and more every weekend. Complete details here.

Even more Oktoberfest picks:

Sept. 17: Buttonwoods Brewery, Cranston. Click here for details.

Sept. 24-25: The German American Cultural Society, Pawtucket. Click here for details.

Oct. 1: “Proctoberfest” at Proclamation Beer, Warwick. Music and more from the Providence Drum Troupe & Big Nazo. Click here for details.