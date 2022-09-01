Happy Labor Day Weekend! We present “Six Picks Events,” some fun ideas for what to do around the state this weekend.

Friday: Head to Rejects Brewery in Middletown Friday night for the best comedy on Aquidneck Island. Held on the first Friday of every month, laugh it up this weekend with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, Nicole Auclair and Stevie Collins. And enjoy a freshly brewed craft beer while you’re at it! Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: The annual Rhythm and Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown is a Labor Day Weekend tradition for many Rhode Islanders. Serious music lovers and casual fans enjoy the relaxed vibe the festival offers with great music, food, drink, and dancing all night long! This year’s headliners include Little Feat, Grace Potter, Samantha Fish, and Cowboy Mouth. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: Trinity Rep is back with its first production of the fall season, the critically acclaimed The Inheritance. The two-part production “weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America, decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic.” Part I opens this weekend and Part II begins September 22. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: What better way to celebrate Labor Day than a visit to the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket? The Museum tells the story of the immigrants who came to find a better life in the mill towns along the Blackstone River. Note: The Museum is open 9:30-4:00 and is closed Sunday and Monday. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: There’s a partial lighting of Waterfire in Providence this weekend. The fires are lit at sunset, around 7:15 Saturday night. While there, you can even take a Providence Riverfront cruise on the water. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: Some of the best student art anywhere is on display at the Warwick Art Museum as part of the second annual Rhode Island Art Educators Exhibit. The exhibition is open to the public and runs through September 24. Click here for complete details.