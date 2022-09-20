Salve Regina University and the University of Saint Joseph (West Hartford, Conn.), both Mercy institutions, today announced that they have partnered to develop a pathway leading to a bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina and a master of social work degree from USJ. The collaboration, which responds to the increasing demand for social work professionals, will begin enrolling eligible Salve graduates into Saint Joseph’s MSW program beginning in fall 2023.

“We are so excited to partner with USJ to provide our students with a pathway to enhance their Mercy Education with an MSW,” said Dr. Nancy Schreiber, provost/vice president for Academic Affairs at Salve Regina. “A Salve/USJ graduate will be best prepared to be a leader in the field of social work with mercy at the heart of all they do.”

Through the partnership, up to 10 seats will be reserved for qualified Salve students who meet program requirements and are accepted into USJ’s MSW program with the intention to enroll on a part-time or full-time basis. Salve students graduating with a BSW who maintain an overall 3.0 GPA or higher and submit positive recommendations supporting their readiness to enter the advanced year MSW curriculum and field practice setting are eligible.

“The collaboration with USJ will provide our students with a deepened set of skills, knowledge and values necessary to address the many challenges of the world today,” said Dr. Mary Montminy-Danna, chair of Salve’s social work department. “Our BSW graduates will have the opportunity to continue their professional development steeped in a Mercy first tradition that embraces a compassionate and just approach to change.”

Both Salve Regina and USJ were founded by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the two institutions also partnered in 2020 on a 3+3 Bachelor’s and Pharm.D. program. Together, the partnerships respond to the current and projected workforce needs of pharmacy and social work. Given the Mercy mission alignment of the two institutions, both partnerships bring ‘mission to market’ in an innovative and practical manner for students.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Salve Regina University to respond to a growing critical need for social workers of diverse backgrounds,” said Dr. Madeline Perez, interim dean of the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science at USJ. “They are an ideal partner with whom we share Mercy values, a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion allowing us to extend our ability to service students across New England.”

Perez said the collaboration is committed to and values diversity in the recruitment of eligible students, including persons of diverse backgrounds – defined as students who are members of racial or ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ populations, students who are economically disadvantaged, provide geographic diversity to the student body, or who contribute to other unique and valuable characteristics to the student body.