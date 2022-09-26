Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it has been awarded a $77 million, five-year contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) under the Department of the Navy.

The company will support the Strategic and Computing Systems Department, which provides systems engineering, software development, and support services for various commands. Specific to this Task Order, Rite-Solutions will be providing engineering support for Cyber Situational Awareness (SA), Cyber Command and Control (C2), Mission Assurance, and Homeland Defense, according to a press release. 

“It’s an honor for us to receive this award in partnership with ECS,” notes Laurie Carter, Senior Vice President for Business Development and Strategy in a statement. The contract is Rite-Solutions’ first with NSWCDD. It is also the first time the company will be a prime contractor in surface warfare systems. “This award is a testament to our ability to extend strong systems and software engineering capabilities to combat system environments beyond undersea warfare,” adds Carter.

The majority of work will be performed near Dahlgren, VA, according to the company. The Rite-Solutions proposal included one-year options within the five-year contract period, and up to 61 full-time employees, annually. In addition to current staff and staff at ECS, Rite-Solutions will be hiring 20 – 30 people in the Virginia and DC area.

“We are pleased and proud to be part of NSWC Dahlgren’s cyber-assurance team,” says Dennis McLaughlin, Rite-Solutions President and CEO. “Given world events happening today, cyber defense is more important than ever. This critical cyber-assurance work helps to keep our warfighters safe while they keep us safe.”

