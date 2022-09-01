

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced that it has recommended closing several area beaches due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

RIDOH recommends closing Scarborough State Beach-South in Narragansett, Surfer’s Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. No other beaches are closed at this time.

For the most up-to-date beach information, call RIDOH’s beach telephone line at 401-222-2751 or visit the website here.