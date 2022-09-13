With vaccines preventing 4 to 5 million deaths per year according to the WHO, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States that Vaccinate the Most.

In the report, New England states topped the list with Massachusetts ranked 1st, Vermont ranked 2nd, New Hampshire ranked 3rd, Rhode Island ranked 4h, Maine ranked 5th, and Connecticut ranked 6th.

On the other end of the list, Oklahoma ranked 50th and Mississippi ranked 51st.

In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.

Vaccination in Rhode Island (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 2nd – Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old
  • 1st – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination
  • 2nd – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with MenACWY Vaccination
  • 1st – Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults
  • 22nd – Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination
  • 22nd – Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination
  • 6th – Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series
  • 5th – Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage
  • 13th – Share of Children Under 6 Years Old Participating in an Immunization Information System

