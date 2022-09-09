PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE

Prior to the Friars home opener, Providence will play three exhibition games. The Friars will play in their annual Mal Brown intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m. at the AMP in Providence, R.I. Providence also will host AIC on Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Assumption on Oct. 29 at 4:00 p.m. Both exhibition games will be at the AMP.

In addition to the home opener versus Rider, the Friars’ other non-conference home games will be versus Northeastern on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. on FS2; versus Stonehill on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m. on FS2; versus Merrimack on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. on FS2; versus Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:00 p.m. on FS2; versus Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1; and versus Albany on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1.

Kicking off the non-conference road games for the Friars will be the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. on Nov. 19-20. The Friars will play Miami on Saturday, November 19 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN News. In their second game of the tournament, the Friars will play St. Louis or Maryland on November 20 at 1:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Providence will play Texas Christian University in the BIG EAST/BIG 12 Battle in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Providence will conclude its non-conference road games against Rhode Island on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

The Friars will play a 20-game league schedule with Providence playing each of the other 10 conference teams once at home and once on the road. The Friars will open their 2022-23 league schedule on the road at Seton Hall on Saturday, December 17 at 12:30 p.m. on FOX at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.



The Friars BIG EAST home opener will be versus Marquette on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Providence’s other BIG EAST home matchups will be versus Connecticut on Wednesday, January 4 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1; versus St. John’s on Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1; versus DePaul on Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1; versus Butler on Wednesday, January 25 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1; versus Georgetown on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00/8:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; versus Creighton on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00/7:30 p.m. on FS1; versus Villanova on Saturday, February 18 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX; versus Xavier on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; and versus Seton Hall on Saturday, March 4 (time and network TBA).

The team will play 10 league road games. In addition to its BIG EAST road opener at Seton Hall on Saturday, December 17, the team’s other nine league road games will be at Butler on Thursday, December 29 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; at DePaul on Sunday, January 1 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1; at Creighton on Saturday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1; at Marquette on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; at Villanova on Sunday, January 29 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1; at Xavier on Wednesday, February 1 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; at St. John’s on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. on FOX; at Connecticut on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; and at Georgetown on Sunday, February 26 at 12:30 p.m. on FOX.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2022-23 season, can visit Friars.com or call 401-865-GO PC.