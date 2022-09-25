Michael Eric Pedersen, 56, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on September 22, 2022 at Newport Hospital with his family by his side.

Michael was born in Newport RI to Joan (Ostapow) Pedersen and the late Sgt. Bjarne M. Pedersen.

He started his career in the early days at Bend Boat Basin and continued in to New England Boat works, Alden Yachts and eventually ended his career at Bristol Marine, but his love for the water continued on.

Michael was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and spending every chance he got outside. Michael (aka Dr. Dolittle) not only took pride in his farm, but also caring for every animal in his sight.

Above all, Michael loved his family. He adored spending time withy his children Mikaela and Niklas. He never missed a sporting event of theirs, or a Sunday morning breakfast date at Foodworks. Michael lived by his favorite quote, “Ohana means family, and family means nobody left behind or forgotten.”

Michael is survived by his children Mikaela Pedersen and Niklas Pedersen, his mother Joan (Ostapow) Pedersen, and his brother David Pedersen all residing in Portsmouth RI, along with his sister Deborah Guimond (her husband John) and their children Ryan Guimond and Cody Guimond. He additionally leaves behind his beloved dog Nika and all the animals on the farm.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday September 29th, 2022, from 4-7pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A memorial service will be held on Friday September 30th, 2022, at 10am in the Connors Funeral Home. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory may be made to Robert F. Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI, 02842.