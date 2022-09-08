Mary Rose (DiNicola) Capodilupo, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home. She was the wife of Chester D. Capodilupo, Sr. They were married for seventy years. Mary was born in Boston MA, the daughter of the late Rocco and Elena (Marmiani) DiNicola.

In addition to her husband Chester, she leaves their children, Paul Capodilupo and his fiancée Robin Fisher of Kitty Hawk, NC, Peter Capodilupo and his wife Jennifer of Bristol, Debra M. Shepherd and her late husband Wallace Shepherd of Middletown and Chester D. Capodilupo Jr. of Portsmouth. Mary was the sister of Carol Dyer, Joanne Berg and her brother Rocco DiNicola Jr. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was a loving dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was proud of graduating from Girls’ High School in Boston Mass and having the graduation ceremony at Carnegie Hall. She was dedicated to being a Navy officer’s wife and known for her last “minute” parties after the Navy Balls and special functions. Mary volunteered as a case worker at Navy Relief helping many Navy families in the process. She found teaching kindergarten for a few years rewarding, before becoming a full-time mother. She was also active in PTA, classroom activities and parties for all her children. Her talents included wedding cake decorating and exquisite embroidery. She gave one hundred and ten percent in everything she set out to do including the desire to live until the end. She will live in our hearts forever.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday September 10th between 10:30 and 11:30 at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

The family will be holding Religious Services to begin at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at 12:30 at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.