Linda (Gengler) Horan, 69, of Middletown, passed away on September 22, 2022. She was a resident of Middletown for over 40 years. Linda was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Aloysious and Rita (Becker) Gengler.

She leaves her husband John and daughters Kristen and Meighan (Brian). She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Audrina and John R. Horan IV as well as her sisters Kathy and Laurie and her brothers Nick, Mark and Ron and their families.

She was predeceased by her son John R. Horan III and her brother Randy Gengler.

She was a longtime associate and a retiree from the Navy Exchange at various bases ending her 30-year career at Naval Station Newport.

There will be no visitation and services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice to honor her memory.