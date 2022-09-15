Lillian Patricia Gallagher passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, following an extended illness, her family by her side. Known to family and friends as Pat, she was born in Brooklyn, New York, and the daughter of the late

Frank and Lillian Madden. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Frank, John, Anthony, Nick, her sister Stella, and son in law Ray Henriques Jr. Pat is survived by her children Marie Henriques, Bernie Gallagher (Nicola), Frances

DeMello (James), Patricia Gallagher, Sandra Whipple (Michael), and John Gallagher (Erica). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

As a young military wife, she traveled to various countries, and was active in many military clubs.

Pat obtained her GED, and completed Certified Nursing Assistant training.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, and baking-her German Stollen and home baked breads were loved by many. She also enjoyed rides along Ocean Drive.

Pat had a great faith, her illness drawing her closer in prayer.

In memorial donations may be made to Rhode Island Special Olympics.:

Special Olympics Rhode Island Inc.

370 George Washington Highway

Smithfield, RI 02917.