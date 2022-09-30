James Henry Lawton, Jr 84 of Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully September 27, 2022 he was the husband of Rosa (Miller) Lawton they were married for 57 years.



Born in St. Augustine, Fl. on June 27, 1938 he was the son of the late Betty Ann (Lawton) Reid and James Lawton, Sr and stepfather Donald C. Reid. He was born and raised in St. Augustine Fl. but relocated to Newport, RI in 1965 where worked for Safeway Systems for 23 years as a tractor-trailer driver and for NETC Warehouse as a fork lift operator from 1988 – 1993. In 2013, Mr. Lawton received an award for his involvement with “Florida Frontiers “The Civil Rights Foot Soldier in St. Augustine Fl.



James enjoyed watching Sunday football he loved the Dallas Cowboys, a big fan of boxing and tennis, but at heart he was a family man he loved having family around him especially his grandchildren he was an amazing “Papa” James was loved by many and knew just about everyone in Rhode Island. There was not a time we did not hear someone say “Hey Mr. Lawton”. He was selfless and very proud man. His wife and kids will also remember him for his famous Jelly Cakes. He will truly be missed.



James is survived his wife Rosa Lawton, his children 3 daughters, Brenda Hargrow of Middletown, RI, Annette McKinney of Newport, RI and Kathy Ann Lawton of Newport, RI, and his son James H. Lawton and (wife)Tanya Lawton both of Middletown. His sister Betty Martin and her husband James Martin of Jacksonville Fl. and his cousin Hazel Pierce that also a sister to him. His 11 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. James is preceded in death by his son Juan Lawton.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 7, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway. A life celebration will be held immediately following the visitation at 12:00 pm.



Burial will be private.