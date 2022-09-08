Deborah A. Robinson (Ph.D.) passed on September 3, 2022 after a long illness.

Born in Fall River on June 21, 1941, Dr. Robinson was the daughter of the late Beatrice O. (Bolduc) and Norman F. Brown and wife of the late Arnold W. Robinson. She will be greatly missed by her son Arnold N. Robinson, daughter-in-law Molly Robinson and grandsons Owen and William.

She taught for over 35 years at Roger Williams University, where she earlier earned her BA in English. She went on to receive her Masters from Clark University and her Ph. D. from the University of Rhode Island.

A passionate believer in liberal arts education, Dr. Robinson received numerous awards for her teaching and mentorship of students in the humanities. A private celebration of her life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the East Bay Food Pantry (Bristol, RI) or Emily’s List.