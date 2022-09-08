CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.), 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Newport, RI.

Born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1934, to Dr. Arthur Emil Anderson and Helen M. (Roemer) Anderson, Dick was raised in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from The Choate School for Boys in Wallingford, CT prior to attending Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He subsequently joined the United States Navy for almost three decades traveling the world and living in starkly diverse places. He lived with the humidity of Brazil, the gentle breezes of the Pacific Islands, the warmth of Mediterranean beaches, and the frigidity of Antarctica.

Less welcoming, but equally notable was Dick’s time serving as a river patrol squadron commander in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with V device (Valor), amongst many other decorations. Ultimately, he concluded his military career after serving as an Assistant Director at the Naval Command College in Newport, where he subsequently decided to retire.

Dick had a round-the-world courtship with Elizabeth “Liz” Macy, a Foreign Service Secretary for many years until she became the adoring Mrs. Anderson for over 51 years. As both Dick and Liz shared similar wanderlust, they traveled internationally throughout his Navy career and throughout their retirement. The latter travel was mainly in conjunction with Rotary International events, because Dick had served as a Rotary Club District Governor (7950) and as President of The Rotary Club of Newport. Even after Liz had unexpectedly passed away herself in 2013, Dick escorted his beloved younger sister, Dr. Roberta Anderson Massey, on a trip throughout Europe just prior to her expected passing.

Dick cherished reading, golf, and playing host to the late afternoon aperitif. He valued education to the point that he never stopped enhancing his knowledge, earning a Master of Arts degree from Salve Regina University and a Master of Science degree from the Naval War College. He eventually entered law school despite being almost three times older than some of his classmates and earned a Doctor of Law (JD) degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law. If not enough, he continued to attend workshops and certificate programs far afield – from west coast universities to the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Dick loved Nantucket and Newport equally, choosing to commute back and forth from each residence every month, fully committed to both the United Congregational Church in Middletown and the First Congregational Church of Nantucket.

Dick is survived by his two daughters Alexandra Ellen Anderson of Newport, RI, and Tania Elizabeth Anderson Lewis, currently of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and three granddaughters Catherine Victoria DeAngelo, Emily Macy Lewis, and Ava Marie Lewis.

A memorial service will be delayed until early October, allowing ample time for extended family to gather from various states and locations overseas. The service will be held at the United Congregational Church, Middletown, followed by a private final resting of his remains in the Church’s Memorial Garden where the remains of his beloved Liz also rests. The family will notice the exact date, time and place of the service when it is scheduled.

Memorial donations may be made to either United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or the First Congregational Church of Nantucket, 62 Centre St., Nantucket, MA 02554.