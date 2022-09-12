Carol Ann Gaines, 55, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2022.

Carol Ann graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Carol Ann worked for over 30 years for various companies in Rhode Island including Fleet Bank, Bank of America, Citizens Bank, and FM Global.

Carol Ann is survived by husband Albert P. Gaines III, son Alexander Albert-Joseph Gaines of Newport RI, father Joseph J. DellaSelva of Coventry RI, brother Joseph DellaSelva of Charlotte NC, and sister and brother-in-law Deborah DellaSelva and Michael Griggs of Hampstead NH.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.