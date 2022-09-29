BTC Edmund S. Perry, USN, (Ret.), 92, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Johnston, RI, passed away on September 24, 2022, in the RI Veterans Home. He was the husband of Joyce (Tivey) Perry.

Edmund was born in Newport, RI, to the late Antonio and Clara Perry. He grew up in Newport.

Edmund enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old, retiring after 20 years. He earned the rank of Boilerman Chief Petty Officer and was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroic service. He then went to work with Keiser Aluminum as a Cable Room foreman, as well as worked at the Providence YMCA for 20 years as a building engineer, retiring in 1992.

Edmund is survived by his stepdaughter; Kym Thurber, of Bristol, and his grandchildren; Jessica Zimmerman, of Plymouth, MA, Jeremy Trudell, of West Warwick, Jason Trudell, of West Warwick, Shaun Thurber, of Middletown, Matthew Thurber, of Rehoboth, MA, Jennifer Gomes, of Riverside, Kelly Abenante, of Bristol, and Kristen Abenante, of Bristol.

Edmund is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Perry; and his daughter; Rosemary Giusto, and his stepsons; Frank Abenante and Bruce Abenante.

Services for BTC Perry will be private.