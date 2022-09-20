BMC Oscar Albert Nore Jr., USN, (Ret.) 97, of Middletown, R.I., passed away on September 18, 2022, in Newport Hospital. He served 31 yrs. in the Navy and retired in 1977.

He was the husband of Dolores V. (Regan) Nore for 47 yrs.

Oscar was born in Johnstown, Pa. to the late Oscar and Mary (Ashcroft) Nore.

He was survived by daughters Brandie Inouye of Mililani Town, Hawaii, Debbie Palumbo of Port St. Lucie Florida, Lisa Nore of Middletown, Rhode Island. And a son Kjel Nore of Witchta, Kansas. He was predeceased by two sons James and Roy.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation for veterans.

Services for BMC Nore will be private.