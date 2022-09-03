jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
  2. 4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)
  3. Aldi: Part-Time Store Associate
  4. Applebee’s: Host
  5. Arends Household: Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
  6. Balfour Beatty Investments: Groundskeeper
  7. Bar ‘Cino: HOST
  8. Benchmark Senior Living: Dishwasher **** $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus****
  9. Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff *** $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus***
  10. BMW of Newport: SALES REP.
  11. Calvary Christian Preschool: Teacher/Assistant
  12. Cape Henry Associates: Instructional Systems Specialist
  13. Casey Tree Specialists: Aborist Climber & Ground Crew 
  14. Castle Hill Inn: FOOD RUNNER
  15. Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
  16. City of Newport: Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director- Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  17. Coddington Brewing Co.: Server/Host
  18. Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
  19. Custom Computer Specialists: Technician (FT)
  20. CW Resources: Night Stocker (FT)
  21. Davidson Hospitality Group: Reservations Agent – Newport Harbor Island Resort
  22. Delivery Drivers: Walmart Delivery Driver – Earn up to $20/hr
  23. Dollar Tree: OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  24. EBCAP: Lead Home Visitor $1,000 Sign-On Bonus
  25. Epsilon Systems: Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
  26. First Bristol Corporation: Front Office Manager
  27. Foodlove Market: BARISTA
  28. Forty 1 North: High Volume Bartender
  29. Global Connections to Employment: FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
  30. GNC: Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  31. Goodstuff: Gift store retail sales and merchandising
  32. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina: Reservations Manager
  33. Hampton Inn & Suites: Food and Beverage Supervisor
  34. Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  35. Homewood Suites by Hilton Middletown: Assistant General Manager (AGM)
  36. Host Healthcare: RN
  37. Hotel Viking: Banquet Set-up
  38. How & Garside: Legal Assistant
  39. insightsoftware: ISV Channel Manager (Remote)
  40. James L. Maher Center: Driver
  41. Jamestown Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
  42. Jobletics Pro: Kitchen Staff
  43. JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
  44. KFC: KFC Team Member
  45. Knight Life Valet: Valet Parking Attendant
  46. LoveToKnow Media: Content Writer, Home & Interior Design – Remote/Part-time
  47. Marriott International: Dishwasher
  48. Marshalls: 70120-Merchandise Associate
  49. Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  50. Middletown Public Schools: 6-Hour Teacher Assistants (Grant Funded) (One Year Only)
  51. MIKEL: ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN – OHIO Technician Team
  52. Navy Exchange Service Command: HUMAN RESOURCES REPRESENTATIVE $300 Incentive Eligible
  53. Newport Car Museum: Front Desk Attendant (Apply within)
  54. Newport International Boat Show: Event Staff, Operations Staff, Information Staff, Show Office Staff
  55. Newport Public Schools: Grade 8 Math Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
  56. Newport Vineyards: Brewery Assistant, Kitchen Crew, Junior Sous Chef
  57. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Service Team
  58. Paradise Cleaning and Restoration: Service Technician
  59. Pepper Palace: Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales (Newport Thames)
  60. Prime Communications: AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
  61. Purvis Systems: Technical Project Manager
  62. Rite-Solutions: Full Stack Developer (Remote)
  63. Salve Regina University: Assistant Baseball Coach – Salve Regina University
  64. Santander: Relationship Banker, Newport, RI
  65. SEACORP: Government Property Manager
  66. Sea Gear: Production & Marketing Assistant
  67. SHS Pest Control: SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician
  68. Sole Desire x Run Newport: Team Sales Position for Shoe and Sneaker boutique
  69. Starbucks: barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
  70. Systems Resource Management: Financial Analyst
  71. Taco Bell: Assistant General Manager
  72. Tallulah’s Taqueria: JTN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER
  73. The Home Depot: Cashier
  74. The Pell: Director of Engineering – The Pell, Middletown RI
  75. The Vanderbilt: Housekeeper – Full Time
  76. THOR Solutions: Program Analyst
  77. Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Gate Attendant, Lifeguard, Public Safety Interns, Public Works Labor Operator, and more positions
  78. Towne Park: Hotel Valet Runner – $17-$19/hr Potential – Newport, RI
  79. Wyndham Destinations: Guest Services Associate – Overnight
  80. Young World Educational Services: Elementary Physical Education Teacher

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.