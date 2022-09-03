The What’sUpNewp newsletter
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
- 4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)
- Aldi: Part-Time Store Associate
- Applebee’s: Host
- Arends Household: Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
- Balfour Beatty Investments: Groundskeeper
- Bar ‘Cino: HOST
- Benchmark Senior Living: Dishwasher **** $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus****
- Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff *** $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus***
- BMW of Newport: SALES REP.
- Calvary Christian Preschool: Teacher/Assistant
- Cape Henry Associates: Instructional Systems Specialist
- Casey Tree Specialists: Aborist Climber & Ground Crew
- Castle Hill Inn: FOOD RUNNER
- Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
- City of Newport: Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director- Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Coddington Brewing Co.: Server/Host
- Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
- Custom Computer Specialists: Technician (FT)
- CW Resources: Night Stocker (FT)
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Reservations Agent – Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Delivery Drivers: Walmart Delivery Driver – Earn up to $20/hr
- Dollar Tree: OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- EBCAP: Lead Home Visitor $1,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Epsilon Systems: Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
- First Bristol Corporation: Front Office Manager
- Foodlove Market: BARISTA
- Forty 1 North: High Volume Bartender
- Global Connections to Employment: FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
- GNC: Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Goodstuff: Gift store retail sales and merchandising
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina: Reservations Manager
- Hampton Inn & Suites: Food and Beverage Supervisor
- Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Middletown: Assistant General Manager (AGM)
- Host Healthcare: RN
- Hotel Viking: Banquet Set-up
- How & Garside: Legal Assistant
- insightsoftware: ISV Channel Manager (Remote)
- James L. Maher Center: Driver
- Jamestown Early Learning Center: Teacher Assistant
- Jobletics Pro: Kitchen Staff
- JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
- KFC: KFC Team Member
- Knight Life Valet: Valet Parking Attendant
- LoveToKnow Media: Content Writer, Home & Interior Design – Remote/Part-time
- Marriott International: Dishwasher
- Marshalls: 70120-Merchandise Associate
- Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- Middletown Public Schools: 6-Hour Teacher Assistants (Grant Funded) (One Year Only)
- MIKEL: ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN – OHIO Technician Team
- Navy Exchange Service Command: HUMAN RESOURCES REPRESENTATIVE $300 Incentive Eligible
- Newport Car Museum: Front Desk Attendant (Apply within)
- Newport International Boat Show: Event Staff, Operations Staff, Information Staff, Show Office Staff
- Newport Public Schools: Grade 8 Math Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Vineyards: Brewery Assistant, Kitchen Crew, Junior Sous Chef
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Service Team
- Paradise Cleaning and Restoration: Service Technician
- Pepper Palace: Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales (Newport Thames)
- Prime Communications: AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
- Purvis Systems: Technical Project Manager
- Rite-Solutions: Full Stack Developer (Remote)
- Salve Regina University: Assistant Baseball Coach – Salve Regina University
- Santander: Relationship Banker, Newport, RI
- SEACORP: Government Property Manager
- Sea Gear: Production & Marketing Assistant
- SHS Pest Control: SHS Pest Control Corp. – PC Technician
- Sole Desire x Run Newport: Team Sales Position for Shoe and Sneaker boutique
- Starbucks: barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
- Systems Resource Management: Financial Analyst
- Taco Bell: Assistant General Manager
- Tallulah’s Taqueria: JTN STORE -FOH TEAM MEMBER
- The Home Depot: Cashier
- The Pell: Director of Engineering – The Pell, Middletown RI
- The Vanderbilt: Housekeeper – Full Time
- THOR Solutions: Program Analyst
- Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Gate Attendant, Lifeguard, Public Safety Interns, Public Works Labor Operator, and more positions
- Towne Park: Hotel Valet Runner – $17-$19/hr Potential – Newport, RI
- Wyndham Destinations: Guest Services Associate – Overnight
- Young World Educational Services: Elementary Physical Education Teacher