Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents two concerts in October at its home venue at Emmanuel Church.

On October 2 at 2:30 pm, Newport Classical hosts the Ivalas Quartet, newly named as the graduate quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School, in a free Community Concert, to be performed without an intermission in the Sanctuary at Emmanuel Church (general admission, registration required).

On October 7 at 7:30 pm in the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, Newport Classical’s Chamber Series continues with Memphis-based flutist Adam W. Sadberry, known for his radiant tone, in a program featuring the tango-inspired music of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, plus works by J.S. Bach, Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and César Franck, spanning from 1722 to the present day.

The prize-winning Ivalas Quartet is known for its work inspiring young musicians and musicians-to-be with the sounds of music from cultures and communities that echo their own. Ivalas seeks to disrupt and enhance the classical music world with voices less known and sometimes unheard. Ivalas Quartet strives to bring all kinds of audience members together in musical celebration. This will be a perfect Sunday afternoon for the youngest listeners and the whole family!

Flutist and educator Adam W. Sadberry is paving a distinctive career with his citizenry, creativity, and vibrancy both on and off stage. As a winner of Concert Artists Guild’s 2021 Victor Elmaleh Competition, he is making his debuts with Chamber Music Detroit, Newport Classical, Scottsdale Performing Arts, Macon Concert Series, Strings Music Festival, Pro Musica: San Miguel de Allende, Northeast Kingdom Classical, Glema Mahr, Dumbarton Concerts, and more. Sadberry makes his debut at the Kaufman Music Center in New York in March 2023, where he will premiere a composition by Dameun Strange that is inspired by Adam’s late grandfather and unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement, L. Alex Wilson.

Up next on November 4 on the Newport Classical Chamber Series, the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet will perform a new work by Caroline Shaw alongside well-known pieces by Beethoven and Barok.

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez performs a program on February 17, featuring selections by historical and living composers including Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, plus Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, among others.

Virtuoso 25-year-old violinist Randall Goosby will perform alongside pianist Ann Han on March 10, blending traditional and 20th-century works of Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel and Boulanger.

Cellist Thomas Mesa and pianist Ilya Yakushev perform a program on April 21 that unites the music of Bach and Rachmaninoff with contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day.

On May 19, the Kenari Quartet showcases the stylistic versatility of the saxophone in a program that features the music of Bach, Mendelssohn, Jennifer Higdon, and David Maslanka.

Then on June 9, violinist William Hagen will conclude the 2022-23 Chamber Series with a program featuring rarely heard works by Louise Farrenc, Clara Schumann, Harry Thacker Burleigh, and more.

For Newport Classical’s complete concert calendar, visit www.newportclassical.org/concerts.

Health & Safety

The safety of Newport Classical’s audience, musicians, staff, and volunteers continues to be the top priority, and with this in mind, the following precautions are currently in place, in line with industry best practices for indoor performances. Anyone attending a Chamber Series concert will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination OR a negative PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours or antigen test taken in the prior 6 hours. Proof of vaccination or testing must be presented at time of entry.

In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, masks are no longer required, but recommended for indoor concerts. Newport Classical’s COVID-19 protocols remain subject to change and NC reserves the right to implement a masking requirement if cases begin to surge in Rhode Island. Any changes will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance.

About Newport Classical:

Newport Classical is a premier performing arts organization that welcomes people of every age, culture, and background to intimate, immersive musical experiences. The organization presents world-renowned and up-and-coming artistic talents at stunning, storied venues across Newport – an internationally sought-after cultural and recreational destination.

Originally founded in 1969 as Rhode Island Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc. and previously known as Newport Music Festival (NMF), Newport Classical has a rich legacy of musical curiosity presenting the American debuts of over 130 international artists and rarely heard works and is most well-known for hosting three weeks of concerts in the summer in the historic mansions throughout Newport and Aquidneck Island. The organization has produced more than 2,000 concerts and hosted more than 1,000 musicians and singers. In 2021, the organization launched a new commissioning initiative – each year, Newport Classical will commission a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music.

Newport Classical is proud to be an essential pillar of New England’s cultural landscape, and to invest in the future of classical music as a diverse, relevant, and ever-evolving art form. Newport Classical’s four core programming initiatives – the iconic summer Music Festival taking place across Newport; the year-round Chamber Series at the organization’s home base Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church in downtown Newport; the free family-friendly Community Concerts held in green spaces around Aquidneck Island; and its newly expanded Music Education Residency program – illustrate the organization’s ongoing commitment to presenting “timeless music for today.”