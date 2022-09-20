The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and realtor website show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Mokka Coffeehouse – Newport | $50,000

“Turnkey coffee shop/restaurant that’s been in business for ten years, located just steps from Thames St on Spring Wharf in the heart of downtown Newport, RI. An old world style coffeehouse, serving great Fair Trade artisan coffee and coffee drinks, fresh pastries, light lunch, and fresh hot soups. Purchase price includes all furnishings and equipment. There is a full-sized kitchen, check out area, work stations and room for a few tables and chairs. Though not included in the lease, the use of the adjacent patio, as seen is pictures, and additional storage available in basement is permitted by landlord. Turn your dream of owning your own business into a reality!”

Boat Hauling Business – Warwick | $425,000

“Small Boat Hauling co. Established in 1959 good customer base ,hydraulic trailer boat stands”

RI Landmark Family Restaurant – Rhode Island | $60,000

“This business provides a comfortable blend of neighborhood pub, family go-to destination and a welcoming spot for business travelers due to our proximity to the airport and area hotels . This restaurant proudly serves American Pub Style craft food and an extensive beer selection showcasing 40 beers on tap.”

Warwick – Semi-Absentee, Unique and Exciting Children’s Hair Salon – Warwick | $150,000

“This innovative and exciting concept has revolutionized the way kids visit a hair salon by making it fun! Our formula for success is all about the multiple sources of revenue that flow through our shop. Haircuts, birthday parties, toys, hair accessories, jewelry and more. We don’t just cater to the youngest of children or one gender – we have positioned ourselves in the market for kids of all ages, and adults as well.”

Restaurant/Lounge (Bring your ideas) Good for any concept. – Providence County | $75,000

“Restaurant (presently Asian) with high visibility (on a main highway) and ample parking. Established Many years in this location and surrounded by many companies”

Outstanding Pizza/Subs Must See – Coventry | $399,000

“This Pizza restaurant is currently doing $20,000.00 a week with no delivery and closed on Monday. They used to offer delivery and sales consistently exceeded $27,000.00 a week! This Pizza restaurant does a great lunch and dinner business. The owner is ready to retire.”