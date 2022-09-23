Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced details for complimentary programs related to its Points of Departure performances.  

IMC will present a series of free community programs to engage residents and audiences.

On Tuesday, September 27th, ARTISTS ON WALLS Protection? – Restriction? – Real or Imagined? kicks off a creative conversation moderated by Humanities Scholar & Conversationalist in Residence at Trinity Rep, Christina Bevilacqua. The conversation will focus on Choreographer Tania Perez-Salas’ new work for IMC, RUN ECHO. IMC is hosting Ms. Perez-Salas for a two-week residency to create the work on IMC dancers.

When asked about the inspiration for her work, the Choreographer, who was born, and lives and works in Mexico City remarked, “Though this is the era of communications and technology, and the distance between persons is shortening, the free movement of people is far from becoming a reality because the walls tend to grow every day.”

Peter Bramante, IMC’s Executive Director said, “We are excited to have our community join this creative conversation with artists and creatives who share their experiences with various “walls” they have encountered–Walls that have roused anger, provided sanctuary, frustrated, separated, and inspired new ways of seeing over, around, and through, limitations that divide us.”

Local artists and community leaders joining Ms. Bevilacqua & Ms. Perez-Salas in conversation include:

  • Danielle Genest, Artistic Director, Island Moving Company
  • Marta Martinez: Executive Director, RI Latino Arts; Resident Artist, at Trinity Rep
  • Sokeo Ros, educator, choreographer; Director for the Center at Moore Hall, Providence College; Director of Case Closed!
  • Baha Sadr Human rights advocate; Quality Assurance Director, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

ARTISTS ON WALLS Protection? – Restriction? – Real or Imagined? Will be held Tuesday, Sep. 27 from 6:30-8:00pm at the Newport Public Library, 300 Spring Street, Newport, RI. The event is FREE. Registration encouraged at www.islandmovingco.org 

On Thursday, September 29, IMC invites residents to go inside the studio and to experience up-close, the working process of dance creation during an Open Rehearsal. “Open Rehearsals are a great way for audiences to hear directly from the artists, witness the creative process in action, and engage in questions with the choreographers,” said IMC’s Artistic Director, Danielle Genest.

IMC’s Open Rehearsal will be held at IMC’s Studios, 3 Charles Street, Newport. The event is FREE (there is a suggested donation of $5) and starts at 7:30 pm. For more info and to register, go to www.islandmovingco.org

IMC’s Creative Conversation & Open Rehearsal events are part of a multi-week creative residency with choreographer Tania Perez-Salas as she readies her work RUN ECHO, which will premiere as part of IMC’s Season Opening Production, Points of Departure. Performances run October 7-9 and 13-15 2023, in the performance space at Newport Congregational Church. 

In a review of Ms. Perez-Salas’ previous work, Karen Campbell of The Boston Globe said;

“Pérez-‐Salas work is not only visually arresting but unabashedly sensual, subliminally erotic, and achingly human. But what’s most distinctive about Pérez-Salas’ work is its imaginative, extravagant theatricality…”

Ms. Pérez-Salas’ work is based on universal topics from her unique perspective, exploring dimensions of death and life, femininity, love, and sensuality are all themes she explores in what she describes as observed from “the chaotic, surreal, and exotic Mexican culture.”

IMC’s Executive Director Peter Bramante said “The Creative Conversation, Open Rehearsal and Premiere of RUN ECHO are nice additions to RI’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. We are thrilled to be able to share Ms. Perez-Salas’ residency at IMC with our community”. 

IMC’s Artistic Director Danielle Genest remarked that “Points of Departure will be a dynamic evening featuring four new works of choreography.  I am honored to be joined by three amazing women whose work is beautiful, powerful, evocative, and steeped in meaning.  Each perspective represents a different direction, and each direction moves us forward, creating space for understanding and connection”.  

Tickets for IMC’s 41st Season are on sale now and may be purchased at the IMC Box Office. Additional information will be provided in future updates to IMC’s Website as well as its social media platforms. Follow IMC on FaceBook , Instagram and/or sign up for the company’s e-newsletter on the website. 

