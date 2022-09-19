Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is making her Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) debut this Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 pm, as part of her Back in Action tour!

PPAC is offering a chance for you and your three favorite “elder millennials” to go out to the show. Simply enter to win at ppacri.org from now until noon on Thursday, September 22. A winning entry will be selected at random and will be notified by noon on Friday, September 23.

Iliza Shlesinger – “Back in Action” is presented by Comedy Connection. 

Tickets for Iliza Shlesinger are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org/iliza and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Tickets are $79.50 – $39.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

