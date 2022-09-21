Newport City Council will convene for their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 pm.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on September 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. PUBLIC HEARING- FY 2023 Budget Amendment

Ordinance Appropriating Revenue (Second Reading)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meeting held August 24, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Trinity Church, The Rev Canon Timothy Watts, d/b/a Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch, One Queen Anne Square; October 11-31, 2022, Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Joseph Norman Exhibition Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; October 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

3. The Landing Restaurant, d/b/a Landing Seafood Fest, 30 Bowen’s Wharf; October 15 & 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Redwood Library & Athenaeum, d/b/a Redwood Concert on Lawn, Redwood Library & Athenaeum; October 16 & 23, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

5. Newport Boxfit, LLC, d/b/a Boxing Show, Boys and Girls Club; December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

c. Communication from the R.I. State Planning Council, re: Notice of Public Hearing on Amendments to Rules and Standards (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Entertainment License, New, Class A and B, Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana, 140 Broadway to have entertainment Monday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sundays preceding a Monday holiday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Second Hearing)

Condition: Outdoor entertainment must end at 10:00 p.m.

4. Entertainment License, New, Class A and B, Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island to have entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday preceding a Monday holiday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday- outdoor entertainment permitted on the South Lawn and outdoor café/pool area f/k/a Pineapples (Second Hearing)

Existing Conditions for South Lawn:

The Entertainment will be arranged so that the music will be directed to the west, away from properties to the south and east. All entertainment shall take place under a tent with siding on the south and east sides;

No members of the general public will be permitted access to concerts on the site;

All outdoor entertainment on the South Lawn will end at 10:00 p.m.

Gurneys will provide contact information to the Goat Island Condominium Association and; Gurneys shall prohibit parking on the streets.



5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

(Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the Planning Board, Beach Commission and Affirmative Action Commission)

Reappointments:

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission – Theresa Stokes (three-year term expires-10/26/2025)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

6. Action Item #6102/22 – RE: CRMC File No. 2022-04-098 – Application of Equity Investment Group LLC, 32 Bayside Avenue – Construct and Maintain a Residential Boating Facility

7. Action Item #6103/22 – RE: Award of Bid #23-004 – Easton Pond Dam North Spillway Repairs (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License- Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Joseph Norman Exhibition Opening Reception, Newport Art Museum; October 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License- Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, d/b/a Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Bowen’s Wharf and Market Square; October 15 & 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

