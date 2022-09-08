PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

“On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Dan McKee. “For over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II led with strength and sincerity. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.