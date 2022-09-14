Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.5 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2021. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Rhode Island with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2020. Rhode Island has a child food insecurity rate of 13.0%, which ranks #33 highest among all states.

States with the highest rate of food insecure children

#1. Louisiana: 21.5%

#2. New Mexico: 20.5%

#3. Mississippi: 20.4%

#4. Alabama: 19.8%

#5. Arkansas: 19.7%

States with the lowest rate of food insecure children

#1. North Dakota: 8.1%

#2. Massachusetts: 8.8%

#3. New Jersey: 9.0%

#4. Minnesota: 9.3%

#5. New Hampshire: 9.5%

Read on to see where food insecurity is most prevalent in Rhode Island.

#5. Bristol County

– Child food insecurity rate: 7.1% (650 total)

— 9.0% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.5% (3,660 total)

— 4.3% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,921,000

— Cost per meal: $4.96

#4. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 9.6% (1,990 total)

— 6.5% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 7.3% (9,170 total)

— 4.5% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,243,000

— Cost per meal: $4.23

#3. Newport County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.7% (1,750 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 8.4% (6,940 total)

— 3.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,696,000

— Cost per meal: $4.20

#2. Kent County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.8% (3,940 total)

— 3.3% lower than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 9.4% (15,410 total)

— 2.4% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,111,000

— Cost per meal: $3.67

#1. Providence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (25,640 total)

— 3.5% higher than national average

– Food insecurity rate: 11.6% (73,580 total)

— 0.2% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $45,158,000

— Cost per meal: $3.81