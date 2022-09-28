Today, Newport City Council At-Large member Elizabeth Fuerte endorsed Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, known simply as “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”), for Newport City Council At-Large.  Fuerte’s is the first endorsement by a current Newport City Councilor for any candidate in the 2022 election.

In her statement, Fuerte explained, “Newport needs a new generation of civic leaders who have the compassion, skills, and work ethic to advance policies that help our residents.  Xay’s the total package and he is Newport’s most promising candidate for City Council.  I am proud to endorse him.”

Fuerte was elected to the Council At-Large in a highly competitive election in 2020.  She is not seeking re-election in November.

Fuerte continued, “As the son of a Laotian refugee who came to Rhode Island in the fallout of the Vietnam War, Xay’s compassion for the plight of our most vulnerable neighbors is rooted in the same type of lived perspective that inspired me to serve.” 

When asked how Fuerte came to know Xay, she explained, “I met Xay when he knocked on my front door on a Friday night, as he walked door-to-door to talk with my neighbors in the North End.   Newport deserves leaders like Xay who not only have the requisite skills to be effective, but who are willing to get out into our community and do the hard and often uncomfortable work of actually listening.  That’s why I believe Xay’s the guy for Newport City Council.”

Regarding Fuerte’s endorsement, Xay remarked, “I’m honored to receive Councilor Fuerte’s endorsement because I admire her career serving our community’s most vulnerable residents.  Like Elizabeth, I want to serve the City to pay forward the kindness that allowed my family to build an incredible life in Rhode Island.”

Fuerte’s full statement;

Councilor At-Large Elizabeth Fuerte: Xay’s Newport’s Guy 

Xay is among seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Council At-Large in November. The other candidates are Katherine A. Jessup, Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., Stephanie A. Smyth, Mark D. Aramli, and incumbents Jeanne-Marie Napolitano and Lynn Underwood Ceglie.

