The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, September 2 with music fans returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI for some of the best in roots, zydeco, blues, and rock and roll.

The New Orleans influence was strong on two stages Friday, with attendees in full dance mode. The Rhythm Stage rocked with high-energy acts including the Honey Island Swamp Band, The New Orleans Suspects. and the evening’s closer Cowboy Mouth. The Dance Stage was busy with good vibes featuring zydeco bands Rose and the Bros along with Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole keeping the beat.

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be available at the gate, click here for further information. Check out some photos of Day 1 from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.

2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) 2022 Rhythm and Roots Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)