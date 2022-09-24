The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to the Battle of Rhode Island Association. The funds are allocated for a Master Plan for restoration and maintenance of the Butts Hill Fort, Revolutionary War earthworks begun in 1776, in Portsmouth, RI.

The largest Revolutionary War earthwork still standing in southern New England, Butts Hill Fort played many roles including the headquarters for General John Sullivan during the Rhode Island Campaign in 1778 and was occupied by allied French troops under General Comte de Rochambeau 1780-81. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route (WARO).

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately funded, nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., that works in the field of historic preservation in the United States. The member-supported organization was founded in 1949 by congressional charter to support the preservation of America’s diverse historic buildings, neighborhoods, and heritage through its programs, resources, and advocacy.

The BUTTS HILL FORT RESTORATION COMMITTEE is a committee of the BATTLE OF RHODE ISLAND ASSOCIATION. The mission of the Committee is to restore and maintain the Revolutionary War fort in order to provide a safe and accessible educational and recreational site. The Association is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations may be made payable to “BoRIA” at PO Box 626, Portsmouth, RI 02871.