Meet your new best friend, Dory– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Dory is a 1-year-old female Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix.

Dory is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60-99 pounds.

Dory. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Dory;

Instead of Finding Dory, Dory found us! This sweet lady’s past is a bit of a “?” Seeming to understand this, Dory wasted no time in showing us how lovely a girl she is! She lives for pets, and gets full body wiggles when she’s told what a good girl she is. We’ve found she loves other playful dogs! She is wonderfully silly when running and romping with dog-friends. She thinks some sturdy kiddos to play with are just fine, too! Dory is out searching for her new start in life. If you think it could be with you, please fill out an Adopter Profile at www.potterleague.org and stop by our Adoption Center!

If you’d like to meet Dory, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.