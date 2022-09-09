close up of a woman holding a home for sale sign
Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

13 Dean Avenue | $2,228,000 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am

231 Maple Avenue #203 | $275,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am

Middletown

25 Wolcott Avenue | $949,900 | Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7:30 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

15 North Water Street | $398,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

Portsmouth

161 Dexter Street | $550,000 | Open House on Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Jamestown

7 Pleasant View Avenue | $899,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

53 Conanicus Avenue #2A | $1,199,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Tiverton

959 Old Stafford Road | $539,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

Little Compton

No open houses scheduled at time of publishing.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

