Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

13 Dean Avenue | $2,228,000 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am

231 Maple Avenue #203 | $275,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am

Middletown

25 Wolcott Avenue | $949,900 | Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7:30 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

15 North Water Street | $398,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

Portsmouth

161 Dexter Street | $550,000 | Open House on Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Jamestown

7 Pleasant View Avenue | $899,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

53 Conanicus Avenue #2A | $1,199,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Tiverton

959 Old Stafford Road | $539,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

Little Compton

No open houses scheduled at time of publishing.