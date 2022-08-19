Former CVS executive and gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes joins What’sUpNewp for a videocast on Friday at 3:30 p.m. as we take a closer look at the Democrats who are vying for their party’s nomination in the Sept. 13 primary election.
Foulkes has been outspoken on several issues, while touting her managerial experience in a steady stream of television advertisements. According to the latest poll, she’s gaining on the frontrunners, Gov. Dan McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
Also in the race is former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community activists and physician Louis Daniel Munoz.
Democrats also have contested primary elections for lieutenant governor and general treasurer.
Watch live (and participate) below or on YouTube or Facebook.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.