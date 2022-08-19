Former CVS executive and gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes joins What’sUpNewp for a videocast on Friday at 3:30 p.m. as we take a closer look at the Democrats who are vying for their party’s nomination in the Sept. 13 primary election.

Foulkes has been outspoken on several issues, while touting her managerial experience in a steady stream of television advertisements. According to the latest poll, she’s gaining on the frontrunners, Gov. Dan McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

Also in the race is former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community activists and physician Louis Daniel Munoz.

Democrats also have contested primary elections for lieutenant governor and general treasurer.

Watch live (and participate) below or on YouTube or Facebook.