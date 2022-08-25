Newport in Bloom recently honored those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers at its Annual Garden Competition Awards ceremony held Wednesday at the Newport Tennis Hall of Fame.

A record 105 entries from three designated City areas were judged by Newport Bloom, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

In addition to the area awards, five other categories were honored: Family Development, Senior Development, Community, Small Business and Bed & Breakfast.

“We were amazed and delighted to receive so many entries this year,” said Newport in Bloom Chair Kiki McMahan in a statement. It’s indicative of not only everyone’s love of gardening but also a desire to beautify yards, neighborhoods, and public spaces for the benefit of all.”

The outgoing Chair of Newport in Bloom, Kiki was honored at the ceremony by Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano who proclaimed August 25th as “Kiki McMahan Day in Newport.”

Evan Smith, Discover Newport’s Chairman and CEO, praised Kiki’s indefatigable spirit, dedication and leadership on behalf of the growing organization.

Best Overall Garden Award went to Kate & Lou Upham,12 Vernon Ave. while Susan Tierney, 30 Thomas St. was awarded the Best Overall Container Garden. (Pictures attached)

Best Overall Garden. Photo Credit: Newport In Bloom

Best Overall Container. Photo Credit: Newport In Bloom

All the winning entries can be viewed at www.Newportinbloom.org