(Photo via 12 Metre Charters)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.

Monday, August 29

This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island

Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August 29 – November 7

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, August 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • St. John The Evangelist Church: Music on the Lawn: MSD Quintet, with Doug Woolverton from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, August 31

Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Thursday, September 1

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, September 2

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Cartune Heroes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan Faraday & Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Lucas Neil from 2 pm to 5 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, September 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 1:30 pm, The Goonies at 4:30 pm,  Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 7:30 pm
  • King Park: Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dance from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Steve Demers & James Harris at 4:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Randy Robbins from 4 pm to 6, Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, September 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at the The Fire Pit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: The 40, Island Rockers from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: OutCry at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Monday, September 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Gurney’s: The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at The Fire Pit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’s Rhodes from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm

City & Government

