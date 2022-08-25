With around 67% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases down a lot since the start of the year, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.

Their data set includes the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Rhode Island was ranked 3rd with a total score of 74.07. In second place, North Carolina had a total score of 75.32 and Vermont, which was ranked 1st, had a total score of 75.95.

Rhode Island’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

1 st – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 5 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 8 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 9 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 15th – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on August 24, 2022.

Elsewhere across New England, Vermont was ranked 1st, New Hampshire 4th, Connecticut, 5th, Maine 6th, and Massachusetts 14th.

To view the full report, visit Safest States During COVID-19.