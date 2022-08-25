white concrete building near the green trees
Photo by Soly Moses on Pexels.com

With around 67% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases down a lot since the start of the year, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.

Their data set includes the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Rhode Island was ranked 3rd with a total score of 74.07. In second place, North Carolina had a total score of 75.32 and Vermont, which was ranked 1st, had a total score of 75.95.

Rhode Island’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 1st – Vaccination Rate
  • 5th – Positive Testing Rate
  • 8th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 9th – Death Rate
  • 15th – Level of Community Transmission

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on August 24, 2022.

Elsewhere across New England, Vermont was ranked 1st, New Hampshire 4th, Connecticut, 5th, Maine 6th, and Massachusetts 14th.

Source: WalletHub

To view the full report, visit Safest States During COVID-19.

What's Up Crew

The latest from the What's Up Crew.