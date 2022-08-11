Roller skates in the United States around 1905

James Plimpton, inventor of the modern quad roller skate, and the New York Roller Skating Association (NYRSA) leased The Atlantic House Hotel in Newport and converted the dining room into a skating area on August 11th, 1866.

This was the first roller skating rink open to the public in the United States! Plimpton is accredited with the sport’s popularity, which later led to the sport of Roller Derby in 1935.

The Atlantic House Hotel, which is no longer standing, was built in 1845 and is now the Elks Club on the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Pelham Street. During the Civil War, the hotel was used to house the US Naval Academy.

Sources: Photo of man on roller skates via Wikipedia

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: No. 616: Mayan calendars, brave balloonists and instant coffee – plus, the intrepid Vaxmobile rolls on - Innovate Long Island
Leave a comment
We welcome relevant and respectful comments. Off-topic comments may be removed.