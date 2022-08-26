Music enthusiasts, Redwood members, old friends and fans filled the newly restored Rovensky Room at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum on Wednesday night to hear acclaimed pianist Peter Duchin.

Peter Duchin at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum. Photo Credit: David Hansen

The hour-long talk included reminiscences of his early life in Newport, his time in Paris, and how he succeed his father Eddy in becoming an internationally famous bandleader.

The spirited and often humorous presentation was moderated by Bob Merrill, jazz musician, pianist, and radio host of “Legends After Dark” in Palm Beach.

Benedict Leca, Redwood Executive Director welcomes guests and Peter Duchin in the newly restored Rovensky Room. Photo Credit: David Hansen

Duchin recounted anecdotes from his recently published memoir, Face The Music, and signed copies of the book at the conclusion of the evening.

The Redwood continues to celebrate its 275th anniversary offering a variety of lectures and concerts and will host its annual Garden Party on this Sunday, 28th August at 5 pm. For information and tickets visit redwoodlibrary.org.

Source: The Redwood Library