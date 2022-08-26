A couple of big shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend headline “Six Picks” along a free music festival featuring some of the region’s best artists. Check out some of the best music around town in “Six Picks.”

Friday: One of the greatest songwriters of the 21st century, Jason Isbell returns to the area for a show at Bold Point Park Friday night with local favorites Deer Tick opening. Isbell has played Newport Folk numerous times in recent years and was last in Providence for a show at The Vets in February 2018. Complete details here.

Sunday: The Rhode Island Folk Festival has its origins several years ago in Providence behind local musician/producer John Fuzek at the Roger Williams National Memorial. The free festival moved to Larisa Park in Riverside in 2019 and has been growing ever since. Three stages, a kid’s tent, food trucks and more await this Sunday from Noon – 6PM. Read all about the festival here.

Friday and Saturday: Country star Kenny Chesney returns to Gillette Stadium for a record 20th and 21st show this weekend on the “Here and Now Stadium Tour.” It will be an all out beach party with Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion opening. Gates at 4PM, music begins at 5PM. Leave early, and bring rain gear! Tickets still available – click here for details.

Saturday: One of the cooler indie bands around, Vudu Sister known for “a gothic aesthetic and witchy, grunge-tinged death folk” sound, plays the PVD Brewing Company in Providence Saturday at 7PM. Check out Keith J.G McCurdy, who brings a truly unique sound to the stage while enjoying a brew from one of the state’s newest micro-breweries. Click here for details.

Saturday: The streets of Wakefield come alive Saturday with the “Wakefield Endless Summer” festival featuring music, dancing, the kid’s zone, great food, and more! There’s a pirate theme this yeat – musicians include Stefan Couture, Midnight Honey, and The Copacetics. Complete details here.

Sunday: Keep the indie-folk vibe alive Sunday night at Askew in Providence with singer-songwriter Daphne Parker Powell who will be bringing some new music from an upcoming album. She’ll be joined by some friends, including Stev Delmonico and Bible Studies. Music starts around 7PM. Complete details here.