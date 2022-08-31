The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) today announced that it will run a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday, September 5, 2022, in honor of Labor Day. All RIPTA offices, except for the Newport Transportation Center, will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in celebration of the holiday.

Newport Ferry Shuttle

The Providence Shuttle to the Newport Ferry will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, September 5 and will switch to a fall schedule on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Ferry shuttle schedules can be viewed here.

Transportation Centers

The Ticket Window in the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022. The RIPTA Customer Service Kiosk in the Newport Transportation Center will be open on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Flex Services

Flex Services will not be available on Monday, except for Route 203 (URI/Narragansett/ South Kingstown), which will run on the Sunday schedule from 10am to 5pm. The Flex Service reservation line (1-877-906-FLEX) will not be staffed on Monday.

RIde Paratransit Program

On Monday, September 5, the statewide RIde Program will operate on a holiday schedule. The RIde reservation line (401-461-9760) will not be staffed on Monday. However, RIde passengers can leave a detailed message on the appropriate phone line if they want to schedule an upcoming trip.

For more information on holiday schedules or other RIPTA services, passengers can call 401-781-9400 or visit ripta.com.