The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

2022 Beach Season Closures