The results are in for PETA’s 2022 list of the Top 11 Vegan-Friendly Beach Towns in the U.S., and Newport and Middletown’s “plethora of vegan eateries and the innovative animal-free fare” have landed it on the list.

“From crispy ‘chicken’ sandwiches to creamy coffee-infused smoothies, the restaurants in the City by the Sea are dishing up some of the best vegan offerings for holidaymakers and residents,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement. “Newport joins all the other great beach towns on PETA’s list that are hot spots for the animal-friendly fare people are craving this summer.”

In its original story and press release, just Newport was being recognized.

What’sUpNewp pointed out to PETA on Tuesday that three out of the four restaurants that they were originally recognizing Newport for were located in Middletown- Sprout and Lentil, Plant City X, and The Power of the Juice.

PETA responded, “We are correcting our mistake and we are now awarding Middletown, so for the first time, our list will be a Top 11 instead of Top 10”. They also added Diego’s, Wally’s Wieners, and Root to their list and story.

PETA tells What’sUpNewp that it has sent an award certificate to the City of Newport and the Town of Middletown.

The following restaurants were mentioned by PETA;

Diego’s, which features tofu tacos and vegan enchiladas complete with street corn, vegan cheese, vegetables and vegan refried beans.

Wally’s Wieners, which offers a vegan wiener topped with grilled onions and peppers.

Root, whose “Ciao Bella” Sandwich is stacked with vegan Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, and pesto.

Sprout and Lentil, where diners rave about the V-Rex black bean burger, smothered in barbecued jackfruit, avocado, “cheddar cheese,” and slaw, all on a savory pretzel roll. Serving up nostalgic fast food classics.

Plant City X offers cashew nacho cheese–drizzled chili cheese fries—and coffee lovers can indulge in the cacao smoothies made with nitro cold brew, almond butter, dates, and bananas. At Root, menu highlights include the coconut bacon BLT, the berry-and-basil-topped ricotta toast, and the Born Redy juice—a refreshing blend of beet, carrot, pear, cucumber, celery, and lime.

The Power of the Juice, where beachgoers can cool off with cold-pressed grapefruit juice and enjoy fresh lemon blueberry chia or apple pecan muffins.

According to PETA, consumers’ demand for vegan food has sent the vegan food market skyrocketing: It grew two and a half times faster in 2021 than it did between 2018 and 2020, and it’s expected to reach $22 billion by 2025. Each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year; dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint; reduces their risk of developing heart disease, cancer, and diabetes; and helps prevent future pandemics. SARS, swine flu, bird flu, and COVID-19 all stemmed from confining or killing animals for food.

Rounding out PETA’s list are Atlantic City, New Jersey; Charleston, South Carolina; Galveston, Texas; Grand Haven, Michigan; Long Beach, New York; Nags Head, North Carolina; San Diego and Santa Cruz, California; and West Palm Beach, Florida.