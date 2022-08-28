Paul B. Crabb passed away on August 25th, 2022, from brain cancer. He passed away peacefully with his ladies by his side.



He is the elder son of Charles R. and Blanche A. (Bourke) Crabb of Wakefield Mass. He was educated in the public schools of Wakefield Mass., graduating from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1962. He then attended The Huntington School for Boys in Boston for a year before enrolling in Northeastern University in Boston. He graduated Northeastern University in June 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering.



As a Northeastern University co-operative education student, he started his civilian career with the US Navy in 1964 at the Marine Engineering Laboratory in Annapolis MD, where he supported engineering tests and investigations that resulted from the loss of the USS THRESHER SSN 593 in 1963. Later he transferred to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery ME where he worked on the overhaul and construction of several submarines.



Upon graduation from Northeastern he accepted a position at what is now the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport. He was initially assigned to the organization with responsibility for in-service support of the “Fire Control” system for ASROC anti-submarine missile system. After several years he transferred to the organization with in-service responsibility for submarine Weapon Launch and Handling Systems. While in this organization he was the lead engineer of the team that developed a design modification that corrected a significant design flaw with the weapon launch system. During the installation phase of the design modification, he traveled to the locations both domestic and foreign where US Navy Submarines were based and/or maintained.

In 1984 he transferred to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Headquarters in Washington, DC. There he was involved with the fleet introduction of the TOMAHAWK Missile Submarine Vertical Launch System. However, the majority of his time at NAVSEA was devoted to the SSN 21 SEAWOLF Submarine program. While at NAVSEA he progressed in responsibility eventually being the supervisor of the engineering staff with technical responsibility for several critical submarine systems. In 1997, for personal reasons, he returned to NUWC again providing in-service support to submarine Weapon Launch and Handling Systems. While at NUWC he performed numerous tasks, several of which involved the integration of ship, weapon and launch control systems.



He retired from NUWC in January 2008 and shortly thereafter accepted a part time position at BAE Systems in Middletown providing support to his former colleagues at NUWC.



Throughout his life he has been interested in trains, toy, model and full size. He is a life member of the National Railroad Foundation and Museum here in Newport, and is also a life member of the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum in Alna ME. Additionally he is/was a member of, British Motorcars of New England and the Triumph Wedge Owners Association. As a young adult he was a member of the Northeast BMW (motorcycle) Club and enjoyed traveling to various locations including crossing the Mississippi River.



He found love again in the last years of his life with Klari Hahn. She reinvigorated his spirit for travel and love of wine. They shared many hours long drives in his TR-7 and she encouraged his love of the British wedge cars. They enjoyed a too brief, but very valuable love.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Richard Crabb, and his wife Catherine Crabb. He is survived by his son Robert C. MacDonald of Locust Grove VA, his daughter Trisha C. Crabb of Portsmouth, daughter in-law Denise MacDonald of Locust Grove VA, granddaughters AmyKate Crabb of Portsmouth, Shawna Voisine and Autumn MacDonald of Locust Grove, VA.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 31st from 4 to 7 at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI



In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Wiscasset Waterville & Farming Railway Museum PO Box 242 Alna, ME 04535-0242