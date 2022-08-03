Margaret Fernandes (Peg) Carlone, 95, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2022. She was born on April 22, 1927, to the late John and Mary (DeArruda) Fernandes.

Peg, along with her husband Pete, were owners and operators of Carlone’s Florist in Portsmouth for 46 years.

Peg loved to crochet and volunteer. She crocheted blankets and hats for family and friends and donated many of her crocheted items to several different charities. Peg also loved to travel. She was a member of the Royal Travelers of NE, taking many trips with the group to places in both the USA and Europe. She was also a member of The Portsmouth Senior Center and a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Church. She served as president of the former St. Anthony’s Catholic Women’s Club and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Peg is survived by her daughter Carol, son John (Leslie). Grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brian (Elyse), Emily (Lucas), David, Daniel (Sydney) Jimmy and Cory. Great grandchildren, Jamie, Savannah and Cassidy. Sister-in-Law Mary Schlageter and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Peg was pre-deceased by her husband Peter, and her son Peter Jr. Brothers Manuel, George, Alfred, Anthony, William and sister Alice.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Peg’s life on Saturday August 13 at 10:00 am, at St Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations may be made in Peg’s memory to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871 or St. Anthony’s Church 2836 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871.