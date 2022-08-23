Leo “Lee” A. Boiani, Jr, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at 72 years old on Saturday, August 21, 2022, with his devoted daughters Melanie and Carisa by his side.

Lee was born on April 22, 1950, to Leo Boiani, Sr. and Doris (Ciavarini) Boiani. Other than a short stint living in New Hampshire, he spent his life in Newport surrounded by friends and family. His successful painting business gave him the chance to be in hundreds of homes and historic buildings on the island over the years. He loved building relationships with his customers, which almost always came back to him years later for their next project. They referred him to their friends so much that in all the decades of running his business he never had to advertise but the calls for work kept coming. While he excelled in his business, his true love was music, from the time he was in high school right up until this week. He loved playing the keys with his bandmates at gigs all across the state. His favorite hobby was to get his headphones on and fiddle for hours until he had worked out how to play a song. Even in these last few months, that right hand was playing the keys on his thigh all day long…in his last hour, we were playing his favorite music for him and swear he was still moving his head to the beat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Melanie Boiani of Fitchburg, MA; son Mark Boiani and his wife Heather and their three children Brittany, Emma, and Nicholas of Portsmouth, RI; daughter Carisa Daniels and partner Sirquon Hardy of Las Vegas, NV; honorary daughter Nicole Dupont of Taunton, MA; sister Susan Mascena of Bristol, RI; niece Rachel Mascena of Bristol, RI; niece Angela Macena and her husband Tim Moynihan newly relocated to Miami, FL; and so many loving extended family members and friends to count.

Per Lee’s request, there will not be a public wake nor funeral. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI for you to visit with music or a cribbage board or any type of food whenever you can. He wanted his family and friends to enjoy a few hours in happy celebration of his life. This celebration will be on Sunday, 28-August, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI.

The last 10 months have shown us the incredible work that the people do at the Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, specifically the neuro-oncology department. In lieu of flowers donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the “A Reason to Ride” fund at Lifespan Cancer Institute. Checks can be made out to Lifespan Cancer Institute and mailed to 593 Eddy Street, Providence , RI 02903. Or, please visit https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI to give a gift online in his memory. All gifts made in memory of Lee Boiani will go to this neuro-oncology research fund.