Joseph G. Moitoza, Sr., 94, died peacefully on August 26, 2022, at The Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. He was born in Newport on July 24, 1928. He was the son of the late Thomas G. Moitoza, Sr. and Filomena Perry (Escobar) Moitoza.

Joe went to school in Portsmouth RI. He served in the Korean War from 1950 through 1952 in Germany, Norfolk VA and Fort Dix NJ and was in the reserves until 1957. He served in Germany, Norfolk VA and Fort Dix NJ. In his younger years, Joe worked as a landscaper at various estates on Aquidneck Island. Joe also from the late 60s to the early 90s at the Commissary Store at the Newport Naval Base where he placed orders, stocked shelfs in the produce department and performed inventory. Joe spent additional time after retirement on his vegetable garden and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was a very hard worker and always liked to keep busy. He lived in Portsmouth, RI for most of his life, but lived at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol, RI for the past 4 years.

Joe was married to his beloved wife Maria Filomena Moitoza for over 56 years.

He leaves is son Joseph G. Moitoza, Jr and his wife Barbara A. MacCormack. He was the brother of the late Thomas G. Moitoza, Jr. and the late Margaret F. (Moitoza) Rogers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, with visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.